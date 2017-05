Fact Sheet: 2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna SE Premium

BASE PRICE: $29,750 for L; $32,540 for LE FWD; $35,080 for LE AWD; $36,110 for SE; $36,310 for XLE FWD; $38,520 for XLE AWD; $39,505 for XLE Premium FWD; $41,715 for XLE Premium AWD; $40,830 for SE Premium.

AS TESTED: $43,506.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel-drive, eight-passenger minivan.

ENGINE: 3.5-liter, double overhead cam, direct injection V-6 with dual VVT-iW and VVT-i.

MILEAGE: 19 mpg (city), 27 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: 117 mph.

LENGTH: 200.2 inches.

WHEELBASE: 119.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 4,605 pounds.

BUILT AT: Princeton, Ind.

OPTIONS: Paint protection film $395; security system $359; carpet mat package $330; cargo organizer $239; mudguards $129; wireless headphones $100; universal tablet holder $99; alloy wheel locks $65.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $960.