Federal Reserve expert Allan H. Meltzer has died

Allan H. Meltzer, a distinguished economist and one of the country's leading experts on the Federal Reserve, has died. He was 89.

Meltzer, a longtime professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, died on Monday. The university announced is death Tuesday.

He was the author of more than 10 books and 400 academic papers but was best known for a two-volume history of the nation's central bank which he spent 14 years researching and writing.

From 1999 to 2000, Meltzer also served as chairman of a congressional advisory committee that proposed major reforms to the operation of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as well as other development banks.

He joined the faculty at Carnegie Mellon as an assistant professor in 1957.