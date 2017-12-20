FedEx and Micron Technology rise; Philip Morris skids

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., up $8.53 to $251.07

The shipping company raised its profit forecast after a strong start to the holiday season.

Micron Technology Inc., up $1.77 to $45.75

The chipmaker's profit and revenue were better than analysts had expected.

Union Pacific Corp., up $1.44 to $134.68

Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market on Wednesday.

Philip Morris International Inc., down $2.68 to $104.37

Reuters reported on irregularities with clinical studies on the company's iQOS smoking device, which is being reviewed by regulators.

Red Hat Inc., down $6.86 to $122

The open-source software maker had a solid third quarter, but gave up some of its recent gains.

Winnebago Industries Inc., down $2.65 to $54.75

The recreational vehicle maker had a solid quarter but said its motorized business struggled.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., up $6.98 to $115.25

The consumer products company said it is in talks with its biggest shareholder, HRG Group, about combining.

Salesforce.com Inc., down 87 cents to $103.39

Technology companies, the biggest winners on the market this year, fell Wednesday.