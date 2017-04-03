Fiat Chrysler and Wells Fargo slide; Tesla advances

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $20.22 to $298.52

The electric car maker said deliveries rose 69 percent to 25,000 in the first quarter.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down 52 cents to $10.41.

Car makers skidded as they reported their March sales, and auto parts and tire companies fell as well.

Novocure Ltd., up $3 to $11.10

The company said its Optune device, which uses electric fields to fight cancer, appeared in a study to improve survival.

Cigna Corp., up $2.90 to $149.39

Health insurers made outsize gains and helped lift the broader health care sector.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 17 cents to $55.49

Banks and other financial institutions traded lower as bond yields and interest rates fell.

United Therapeutics Corp., down $11.42 to $123.96

The company said it won't be able to launch a key product until next year because of regulatory delays.

Southwestern Energy Co., down 28 cents to $7.89

Natural gas companies fell as the price of that fuel weakened Monday.

FirstEnergy Corp., down 36 cents to $31.46

Utility companies lagged the market.