Figures on Government Spending and Debt

WASHINGTON — Dec 28, 2016, 4:42 PM ET

Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Dec. 27 $19,853,487
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Dec. 27 $19,890,700
Operating balance Dec. 27 $390,555
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $48,594
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $41,373
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Nov -$180,843
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$201,107
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $421,567
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $416,014
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $602,410
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $617,121
Gold assets in Nov $11,041