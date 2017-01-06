Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 5 $19,910,522 Statutory debt limit Suspended Total public debt outstanding Jan. 5 $19,948,473 Operating balance Jan. 5 $369,343 Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $48,594 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $41,373 Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Nov -$180,843 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$201,107 Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $421,567 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $416,014 Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $602,410 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $617,121 Gold assets in Nov $11,041