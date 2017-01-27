Figures on Government Spending and Debt

WASHINGTON — Jan 27, 2017, 4:12 PM ET

Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 26 $19,902,213
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Jan. 26 $19,939,909
Operating balance Jan. 26 $382,448
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $72,650
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $62,805
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec -$208,359
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$215,551
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $740,771
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $765,645
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $949,130
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $981,196
Gold assets in Dec $11,041