Figures on government spending and debt

WASHINGTON — Feb 21, 2017, 5:12 PM ET

Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Feb. 17 $19,894,899
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Feb. 17 $19,932,505
Operating balance Feb. 17 $262,312
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Jan $94,342
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $83,531
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Jan -$156,939
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$160,388
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Jan $1,084,840
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $1,239,612
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Jan $1,241,780
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $1,239,612
Gold assets in Jan $11,041