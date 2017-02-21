Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Feb. 17
|$19,894,899
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Feb. 17
|$19,932,505
|Operating balance Feb. 17
|$262,312
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Jan
|$94,342
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$83,531
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Jan
|-$156,939
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$160,388
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Jan
|$1,084,840
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$1,239,612
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Jan
|$1,241,780
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$1,239,612
|Gold assets in Jan
|$11,041