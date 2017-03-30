Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit March 29
|$19,808,747
|Statutory debt limit
|$19,808,772
|Total public debt outstanding March 29
|$19,845,826
|Operating balance March 29
|$63,101
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Feb
|$115,518
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$102,355
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Feb
|-$348,984
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$351,318
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Feb
|$1,256,553
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$1,248,371
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Feb
|$1,605,537
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$1,599,689
|Gold assets in Feb
|$11,041