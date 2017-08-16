Figures on government spending and debt

Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Aug. 15 $19,808,747
Statutory debt limit $19,808,772
Total public debt outstanding Aug. 15 $19,844,740
Operating balance Aug. 15 $100,391
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru July $249,302
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $231,418
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru July -$566,022
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$511,980
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru July $2,739,861
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,678,824
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru July $3,305,882
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $3,190,804
Gold assets in July $11,041