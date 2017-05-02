Ford and Advanced Micro Devices fall; Angie's List leaps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Ford Motor Co., down 50 cents to $10.92

Ford's U.S. sales slid 7 percent in April as major automakers said their sales slowed.

Angie's List Inc., up $3.62 to $9.51

The consumer reviews site agreed to be bought by IAC/InterActiveCorp, which will combine it with its HomeAdvisor brand.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $3.31 to $18.66

The company sold three hospitals to HCA Holdings for $725 million and said it will rejoin insurer Humana's network.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $3.32 to $10.30

Investors were disappointed with the chipmaker's forecasts for the current quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc., up $16.98 to $239.85

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel had a strong first quarter.

Coach Inc., up $4.41 to $43.15

The luxury handbag maker reported a bigger profit than analysts expected in its fiscal third quarter.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., down $4.06 to $41.67

The agribusiness company disclosed lower sales than analysts expected.

Huntington Bancshares Inc., down 16 cents to $12.93

Banks lagged the market Tuesday as bond yields and interest rates turned lower.