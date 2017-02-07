Ford Reveals New Aluminum-Sided Expedition SUV

DETROIT — Feb 7, 2017, 1:42 PM ET
2018 Ford ExpeditionThe Associated Press
This photo provided by Ford Motor Company shows the 2018 Ford Expedition. Ford says the 2018 Ford Expedition is 300 pounds lighter than the previous model thanks to a new aluminum body and a high-strength steel frame. (Ford Motor Company via AP)

Ford Motor Co.'s biggest SUV is dropping some weight.

Ford says the 2018 Expedition is 300 pounds lighter than the previous model thanks to a new aluminum body and a high-strength steel frame.

It's the second Ford vehicle to get the aluminum treatment, after the F-Series pickup.

But it's not the first aluminum SUV on the market. Land Rover debuted one in 2012.

The new eight-seat Expedition is slightly longer, with a new mesh grille and a sleeker design. Ford says its new 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed transmission will improve towing capacity.

New options include automatic parallel parking, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic.

The Expedition goes on sale this fall. Pricing hasn't been released. It will be built in Kentucky.