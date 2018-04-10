Ford, VeriFone and IBM climb while Tupperware slips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Ford Motor Co., up 20 cents to $11.45

Automakers rose after Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would reduce tariffs on imported cars.

VeriFone Systems Inc., up $7.78 to $22.78

The maker of payment terminals for electronic payments agreed to be acquired for $2.5 billion.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 71 cents to $17.06

Energy companies rose in tandem with the price of oil Tuesday.

Tenneco Inc., up $2.27 to $57.82

The company said it will buy manufacturer Federal-Mogul from Icahn Enterprises for $5.4 billion.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down $5.42 to $41.74

The container company lowered its first-quarter forecasts because of manufacturing problems and other difficulties.

IBM Corp., up $2.70 to $155.39

Technology companies led the market higher as investors were cheered by China's conciliatory approach to the trade dispute with the U.S.

PPL Corp., down 46 cents to $27.69

Utilities and other big-dividend payers lagged the rest of the market as investors felt more comfortable buying riskier stocks.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $6.13 to $20.76

The drugmaker reported more data from a study of its drug poziotinib as a treatment for lung cancer.