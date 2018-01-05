Where many found jobs: Construction and health care

WASHINGTON — Jan 5, 2018, 12:15 PM ET

Construction boosted strong hiring in December, with builders and contractors expanding to keep up with heavy demand for homes.

The sector accelerated hiring to 30,000 jobs during the month. For the full year, construction added 210,000 jobs, up from 155,000 in 2016.

Health care and manufacturing also posted strong gains of 31,000 and 25,000 jobs, respectively, in December. Driving the manufacturing gains were makers of durable goods, including machinery and fabricated metal products.

By contrast, retailers shed 20,300 jobs last month as general merchandise stores, including department stores, struggle with a migration of consumers away from physical stores toward online purchases.

Overall, employers added a modest 148,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.

Industry (change from previous month) December 2017 November 2017 Past 12 months
Construction 30,000 27,000 210,000
Manufacturing 25,000 31,000 196,000
Retail -20,300 26,400 -66,500
Transportation, warehousing 1,800 11,100 74,300
Information (Telecom, publishing) 7,000 1,000 -40,000
Financial services 6,000 7,000 134,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 19,000 49,000 527,000
Education and health 28,000 50,000 438,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 29,000 17,000 306,000
Government 2,000 13,000 42,000
Source: Labor Department
