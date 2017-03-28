General Motors rejects investor plan for 2 stock classes

General Motors has rejected a proposal from investor David Einhorn to split its stock into two classes.

The company said Tuesday that the plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund would eliminate the dividend on GM's existing common stock and create a separate dividend-paying security. The New York-based hedge fund intends to submit the non-binding plan at the GM annual shareholders' meeting later this year, where it will also nominate four candidates for GM's board.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from a Greenlight spokesman.

But GM said in a statement Tuesday that the proposal creates "unacceptable risks" and is not in the best interests of shareholders. Among the risks are the potential loss of GM's investment grade credit rating, unknown market demand for the new securities that could depress prices, and corporate governance challenges that would come from having two classes of stock with competing objectives.

GM said its management has spoken with Greenlight numerous times during the past seven months, including a meeting between the hedge fund and GM's board. The Detroit automaker said it consulted with ratings agencies and conducted a review with three investment banks.

Shares of GM rose 3 percent to $35.84 after the proposal was reported Tuesday morning.