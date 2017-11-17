At a Glance: How automakers perform on Takata recalls

Nineteen automakers will have to recall 69 million Takata air bag inflators in 42 million vehicles by 2020. They have replaced only 43 percent of the 43.1 million inflators recalled so far. Here's the completion rate for each automaker as of Oct. 27:

Automaker Percent completion rate BMW 29.3 Daimler Vans 12.7 Daimler Trucks 25.3 Fiat Chrysler 29.8 Ferrari 32.3 Ford 39.2 General Motors 46.3 Honda 64.8 Jaguar-Land Rover 37.8 Karma 9.9 Mazda 27.7 McLaren NA Mercedes-Benz 2.3 Mitsubishi 23.0 Nissan 24.4 Subaru 50.2 Tesla 78.6 Toyota 45.7 Volkswagen/Audi 31.0

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration