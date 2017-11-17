At a Glance: How automakers perform on Takata recalls

Nineteen automakers will have to recall 69 million Takata air bag inflators in 42 million vehicles by 2020. They have replaced only 43 percent of the 43.1 million inflators recalled so far. Here's the completion rate for each automaker as of Oct. 27:
|Automaker
|Percent completion rate
|BMW
|29.3
|Daimler Vans
|12.7
|Daimler Trucks
|25.3
|Fiat Chrysler
|29.8
|Ferrari
|32.3
|Ford
|39.2
|General Motors
|46.3
|Honda
|64.8
|Jaguar-Land Rover
|37.8
|Karma
|9.9
|Mazda
|27.7
|McLaren
|NA
|Mercedes-Benz
|2.3
|Mitsubishi
|23.0
|Nissan
|24.4
|Subaru
|50.2
|Tesla
|78.6
|Toyota
|45.7
|Volkswagen/Audi
|31.0
Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration