GM eliminating shift at Michigan plant; 1,100 jobs affected

General Motors Co. is laying off 1,100 workers at an assembly plant in Michigan.

GM says it's ending the third shift at its Lansing Delta Township plant because one of its products — the GMC Acadia SUV — is moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Lansing plant will still have two shifts building the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs.

Lansing's last day as a three-shift plant will be May 12.

GM announced last spring that it would make the new Acadia in Tennessee. It has added a third shift and around 800 jobs to its plant in Spring Hill.