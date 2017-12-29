Goldman Sachs and Hess slide while PepsiCo and TiVo rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Adtran Inc., down $2.90 to $19.35

The networking equipment maker gave weak revenue forecasts because a major customer is spending less.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., down $2.06 to $27.59

SandRidge Energy won't buy Bonanza Creek after opposition from shareholders including Carl Icahn.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $1.74 to $254.76

The financial firm said the newly-passed U.S. tax package will reduce its 2017 earnings by about $5 billion.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 10 cents to $5.95

The company said regulators will conduct a faster review its cancer drug Azedra, and disclosed positive data from a study.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., up $2.85 to $18.10

The drug developer said regulators will allow it to start two clinical trials of an immune disorder therapy.

TiVo Corp., up $1.60 to $15.60

TheStreet.com reported that private equity firms are interested in buying the digital video recording company for at least $20 a share.

PepsiCo Inc., up 57 cents to $119.92

Companies that make food, drinks and household goods did better than the rest of the market on Friday.

Hess Corp., down 89 cents to $47.47

Energy companies finished the year with more losses.