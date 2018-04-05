Gov't: Goodyear tires may have caused 95 deaths or injuries

The U.S. government's road safety agency says it has received allegations that defective Goodyear motor home tires caused crashes that killed or injured 95 people over a decade.

The allegations were revealed in an information-seeking letter sent to Goodyear by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, the agency began investigating whether Goodyear's G159 tires are unsafe. The probe began after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements.

Lawsuits and safety advocates allege the tires were designed for delivery trucks and not for recreational vehicles that travel at highway speeds.

Goodyear says it received the letter and will provide the requested information on the tires.

The investigation covers about 40,000 tires made from 1996 to 2003.