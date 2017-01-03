Grain Mostly Higher, Livestock Mostly Higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 2.60 cents higher $4.1060 a bushel; March corn was up 1.60 cents at $3.5360 a bushel; March oats was rose 7.40 cents at $2.360 a bushel while January soybeans lost 7.60 cents to $9.8860 a bushel.

Beef mostly higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .08 cent lower at $1.1598 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .58 cent at $1.3103 pound; February lean hogs lost .38 cent to $.6578 a pound.