Grain Higher, Livestock Mostly Higher

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 3.40 cents higher $4.10 a bushel; March corn was up 3 cents at $3.5860 a bushel; March oats was up 2 cents at $2.3740 a bushel while January soybeans gained 10.20 cents to $9.97 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .38 cent higher at $1.1525 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .50 cent at $1.2970 pound; February lean hogs lost .33 cent to $.6383 a pound.