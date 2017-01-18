Grain Mixed, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 1.60 cents lower at $4.3160 a bushel; March corn was up .20 cent at $3.6560 a bushel; March oats was up 10.40 cents at $2.5960 a bushel while January soybeans gained 1.60 cents to $10.71 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .23 cent lower at $1.1980 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .10 cent at $1.3103 pound; February lean hogs gained .55 cent to $.6635 a pound.