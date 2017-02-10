Grain Higher; Livestock Higher

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 2 cents higher at $4.4540 a bushel; March corn was up 3.20 cents at $3.7260 a bushel; March oats was down 1 cent at $2.5340 a bushel while March soybeans gained 9.40 cents to $10.60 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .20 cent higher at $1.1785 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .98 cent at $1.2460 pound; February lean hogs gained 0.60 cents to $.7483 a pound.