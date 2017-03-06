Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 7.60 cents higher at $4.4140 a bushel; March corn was down .60 cent at $3.74 a bushel; March oats was up 9.40 cents at $2.70 a bushel while March soybeans gained 8.60 cents to $10.3560 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .08 cent higher at $1.1605 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $1.2455 pound; April lean hogs higher .68 cent to $.6743 a pound.