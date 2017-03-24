Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 4.60 cents higher at $4.2560 a bushel; May corn was up .40 cent at $3.5720 a bushel; May oats was up 1 cent at $2.49 a bushel while May soybeans lost 8.20 cents to $9.8260 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .30 cent higher at $1.2208 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3380 pound; April lean hogs lost .23 cent to $.6913 a pound.