Grain Mostly Higher, Livestock Lower

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 2.20 cents higher at $4.2560 a bushel; March corn was up 1.40 cent at $3.6760 a bushel; March oats was up 6 cents at $2.64 a bushel while January soybeans lower 2.60 cents to $10.6740 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .88 cent lower at $1.2015 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.3235 pound; February lean hogs gained .20 cent to $.6563 a pound.