Grain Higher, Livestock Mostly Lower

Grain futures were higher Wednesday Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 0.60 cent higher at $4.2740 a bushel; March corn was up 1.60 cents at $3.65 a bushel; March oats was up 3.60 cents at $2.6040 a bushel while January soybeans gained 1 cent to $10.5940 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .25 cent lower at $1.1943 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .13 cent at $1.3255 pound; February lean hogs gained 1.48 cents to $.6870 a pound.