Grain Higher; Livestock Mostly Lower

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 5.60 cents higher at $4.2640 a bushel; March corn was up 2 cents at $3.6160 a bushel; March oats was up 5.40 cents at $2.4960 a bushel while March soybeans gained 4.40 cents to $10.29 a bushel.

Beef mostly lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .30 cent higher at $1.1590 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .38 cent at $1.2244 pound; February lean hogs gained .28 cent to $.6935 a pound.