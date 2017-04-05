Grain higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was .20 cent higher at $4.2720 a bushel; May corn was up 1.20 cens at $3.6420 a bushel; May oats was down .20 cent at $2.2240 a bushel while May soybeans gained 8.40 cents to $9.4620 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .13 cent lower at $1.1810 a pound; April feeder cattle was down .93 cent at $1.3010 pound; April lean hogs lost .03 cent to $.6365 a pound.