Grain mostly higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. fell 2.25 cents at 5.0375 bushel; Sept. corn rose 2 cents at 3.77 bushel; Sept. oats was up 6.50 cents at $2.9175 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was gained 4.50 cents at $9.8950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.88 cents at $1.1507 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.82 cents at $1.5160 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was down .27 cent at $.8050 a pound.