Grain higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. gainedl 2.75 cents at 5.0575 bushel; Sept. corn rose 8.50 cents at 3.91 bushel; Sept. oats was up 2.75 cents at $2.9575 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 1350.25 cents at $10.1325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.40 cents at $1.1587 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.23 cents at $1.5227 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost 1.47 cents at $.8110 a pound.