Grain higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 2.40 cents at $4.1640 a bushel; Sept corn was up 1.60 cents at $3.5220 a bushel; Sept oats gained 1.20 cents at $2.5940 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 2.20 cents to $9.3240 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .83 cent lower at $1.0630 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .88 cent at $1.3960 a pound; October lean hogs was .55 cent lower at $.6638 a pound.