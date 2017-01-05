Grain Higher, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 4.40 cents higher $4.23 a bushel; March corn was up .203 cent at $3.5940 a bushel; March oats was up .06 cent at $2.3840 a bushel while January soybeans lost 6.20 cents to $10.00 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .33 cent higher at $1.16 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .55 cent at $1.2905 pound; February lean hogs gained .23 cent to $.6483 a pound.