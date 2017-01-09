Grain Mostly Higher, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 4 cents to 4.2725 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2 cents at 3.60 a bushel; Mar. oats was fell 2.50 cents at $2.2550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 10.50 cents to $9.9650 a bushel.

Beef was higher pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up 1.70 cents at $1.1652 a pound; January feeder cattle rose .95 cent at $1.2927 a pound; while February lean hogs fell .22 cent at $.6375 a pound.