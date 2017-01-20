Grain Mostly Higher, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 4.75 cents to 4.2825 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3.50 cents at 3.6975 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 4.75 cents at $2.6275 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 2.75 cents to $10.6750 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was down .77 cent at $1.2025 a pound; January feeder cattle gained 1.15 cents at $1.3310 a pound; while February lean hogs lost .12 cent at $.6530 a pound.