Grain Higher; Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 2.40 cents higher at $4.1640 a bushel; March corn was up 2.60 cents at $3.6040 a bushel; March oats was up 2.20 cents at $2.46 a bushel while March soybeans gained 1.20 cents to $10.24 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .05 cents lowe at $1.1613 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .10 cents at $1.2380 pound; February lean hogs gained 1.23s cent to $.6838 a pound.