Grain Higher, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 13 cents to 4.3375 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 8.50 cents at 3.6825 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 6.50 cents at $2.5075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 12.25 cents to $10.3675 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was down .03 cent at $1.1557 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .70 cent at $1.2207 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .35 cent at $.6942 a pound.