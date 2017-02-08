Grain Mostly Higher, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.75 cents to 4.3250 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2.25 cents at 3.7075 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 3.50 cents at $2.54 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 16 cents to $10.5875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was off .90 cent at $1.1677 a pound; March feeder cattle fell 1.92 cents at $1.2230 a pound; while February lean hogs was up .98 cent at $.7335 a pound.