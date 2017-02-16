Grain mostly higher; livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 1.60 cents higher at $4.5640 a bushel; March corn was up .60 cent at $3.7940 a bushel; March oats was up 0.40 cent at $2.51 a bushel while March soybeans lost .40 cent to $10.6060 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .13 cent lower at $1.1665 a pound; March feeder cattle was dow .50 cent at $1.2378 pound; April lean hogs gained .30 cent to $.7108 a pound.