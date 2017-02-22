Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. gained 5.25 cents to 4.4125 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.75 cents at 3.71 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .50 cent at $2.53 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 3.50 cents to $10.2275 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 2.20 cents at $1.2130 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .55 cents at $1.2510 a pound; while April lean hogs fell 2.60 cents at $.6775 a pound.