Grain higher; livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 11 cents higher at $4.2960 a bushel; March corn was up 14 cents at $3.7420 a bushel; March oats was up 5.40 cents at $2.55 a bushel while March soybeans gained 27.40 cents to $10.3840 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .53 cent higher at $1.2590 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .45 cent at $1.2340 pound; February lean hogs lost .20 cent to $.6793 a pound.