Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. rose 10.75 cents to 4.3550 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 9 cents at 3.7575 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 2.75 cents at $2.6075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 16.25 cents to $10.4125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.1757 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .57 cent at $1.2450 a pound; while April lean hogs rose .82 cent at $.6842 a pound.