Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 4.40 cents higher at $4.35 a bushel; March corn was up 1.20 cents at $3.6340 a bushel; May oats was down .60 cent at $2.53 a bushel while May soybeans gained 4 cents to $10.0320 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .38 cent higher at $1.1670 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.2803 pound; April lean hogs down .83 cent to $.7000 a pound.