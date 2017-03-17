Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was .25 cent higher to 4.3625 a bushel; May corn was up 1.50 cents at 3.6750 a bushel; May oats gained .75 cent at $2.50 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 1.50 cents to $10.00 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.1932 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .77 cents at $1.3132 a pound; while April lean hogs fell .85 cent at $.6905 a pound.