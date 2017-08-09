Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. rose 2.40 cents at 4.59 bushel; Sept. corn was up 1.65 cents at 3.7140 bushel; Sept. oats was off 3 cents at $2.7050 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 2.60 cents at $9.6560 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 2.47 cents at $1.10 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 4.50 cents at $1.4152 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .60 cents at $.8412

22 a pound.