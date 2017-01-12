Grain Mostly Higherr, Livestock Lower

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 4.20 cents higher at $4.23 a bushel; March corn was up .60 cent at $3.58 a bushel; March oats was up 4 cents at $2.3560 a bushel while January soybeans lost .60 cent to $10.0220 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .85 cent lower at $1.1828 a pound; January feeder cattle was down 1.23 cents at $1.3083 pound; February lean hogs lost .15 cent to $.6545 a pound.