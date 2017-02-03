Grain Lower; Livestock Higher

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was .20 cent lower at $4.3420 a bushel; March corn was down 1.60 cents at $3.5320 a bushel; March oats was down 1.60 cents at $2.5320 a bushel while March soybeans lost 2.60 cents to $10.3440 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .43 cent higher at $1.1730 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .83 cent at $1.2458 pound; February lean hogs gained .13 cent to $.7048 a pound.