Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 2.75 cents to 4.4950 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 1.25 cents at 3.7425 a bushel; Mar. oats fell .75 cent to $2.54 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 9.25 cents to $10.45 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.45 cents at $1.1737 a pound; March feeder cattle gained 2.18 cents at $1.24 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .42 cent at $.7517 a pound.