Grain mostly lower; livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 1.20 cents lower at $4.4820 a bushel; March corn was down 1.40 cents at $3.7260 a bushel; March oats was down 4.40 cents at $2.4940 a bushel while March soybeans gained 4 cents to $10.49 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .13 cent higher at $1.1750 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .63 cent at $1.2463 pound; April lean hogs gained .25 cent to $.7155 a pound.