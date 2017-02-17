Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 6.75 cents to 4.41 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5.25 cents at 3.6825 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1 cent at $2.5675 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 11.25 cents to $10.3250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.40 cents at $1.1792 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .25 cents at $1.2407 a pound; while April lean hogs gained .95 cent at $.7077 a pound.